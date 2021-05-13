Ellen DeGeneres calls it quits

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Washington: Ellen DeGeneres, a staple of daytime American talk show culture, said on Wednesday she is ending her show after 19 seasons. The 63-year-old host, writer, producer, actress and comedian won dozens of Emmy awards for the show and has been a pioneer in America since she came out as gay in 1997. That revelation shocked America and nearly doomed her career.