Thu May 13, 2021
AFP
May 13, 2021

Ukraine’s pro-Kremlin MP blasts treason probe

World

KIEV: Ukrainian lawmaker Viktor Medvedchuk, seen as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top ally in Kiev, has slammed a treason investigation against him, calling it a "political reprisal". The 66-year-old business tycoon, who counts the Kremlin chief among his personal friends, is a hugely controversial figure in Ukraine for his ties to Russia, which has backed separatists in a years-long conflict with Kiev.

