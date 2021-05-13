Computer game helps health workers combat Covid spread

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Geneva: Swiss health workers busy fighting the pandemic are being encouraged to unwind with a computer game that offers not only distraction but also knowledge to battle Covid-19 in real life.
Players of "Escape Covid-19" are guided through a series of scenarios that health workers at hospitals and long-term care facilities encounter on a daily basis.
Each challenge -- from before leaving the house to their commute and especially on the job -- is geared towards helping frontline staff change their real-world behaviour to better protect against spreading the virus. Seated alongside emergency response workers fielding alerts at the Geneva University Hospitals (HUG), Doctor Melanie Suppan demonstrates how it works.