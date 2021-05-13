Govt policies flayed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Azma Bukhari has criticised the PTI government’s policies. In a statement issued here on Wednesday, she alleged that the entry of such people into politics had made the lives of the people miserable. While responding to SACM Firdous Ashiq Awan's press conference, she alleged that the SACM had lost the ability to think and understand.