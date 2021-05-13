close
Thu May 13, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 13, 2021

Govt policies flayed

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 13, 2021

LAHORE:Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Azma Bukhari has criticised the PTI government’s policies. In a statement issued here on Wednesday, she alleged that the entry of such people into politics had made the lives of the people miserable. While responding to SACM Firdous Ashiq Awan's press conference, she alleged that the SACM had lost the ability to think and understand.

Latest News

More From Lahore