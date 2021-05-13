Spain expects 45mn tourists

MADRID: Spain expects to welcome around 45 million foreign tourists in 2021, just over half the number who came in 2019 before the pandemic struck, the tourism minister said on Wednesday. "It´s a cautious forecast but it´s realistic, that we can recover half of the international tourists that we had in 2019," Reyes Maroto told reporters. The world´s second most popular destination after France, Spain registered 83.5 million foreign visitors in 2019.