close
Thu May 13, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
P
PR
May 13, 2021

SZABIST organises review visit of MS/MPhil equivalent, Ph.D. Programs

Karachi

P
PR
May 13, 2021

KARACHI: The Institutional Research/Quality Enhancement Cell (IR/QEC) of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST), Karachi organized a Review Visit of MS/MPhil Equivalent and Ph.D. Programs at the campus.

A total of fifteen programs were reviewed by an expert team comprising of two external members including Dr. M. Arif (Dir. QEC) and Mr. M. Adnan Fuzail (Dep. Dir. QEC) from Institute of Business Management (IoBM) and one internal member, Dr. M. Aqil, Registrar, SZABIST.

Following the Review Visit, the Evaluators conducted an Exit Meeting with Dr. Muhammad Altaf Mukati (Vice-President Academics, SZABIST), Mr. Atif Shahab Butt (Sr. Manager IR/QEC, SZABIST) and Ms. Mahwash Imran (Manager IR/QEC, SZABIST).

In general, the Review Panel gave favorable feedback on the assessed programs, provided some suggestions for future improvements, and appreciated the efforts of the IR/QEC team in making the visit successful.***

Latest News

More From Karachi