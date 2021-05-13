A life of hard work and dedication comes to an end

Dawood Yousuf Moorad, founder, publisher and editor-in-chief of Moorad Shipping News, passed away on May 8, 2021, at the age of 84, bringing to an end a life of hard work and dedication.

Until his last days, he continued working and was dedicated to Moorad Shipping News, launched as a four-page newspaper in 1956. He is survived by three sons and two daughters.

After printing the newspaper, Moorad would personally deliver it on a bicycle to all businesses related to the Karachi shipping and trade industry. With his diligence and hard work, the newspaper gradually became Pakistan’s leading shipping and commercial bi-weekly publication.