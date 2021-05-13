A life of hard work and dedication comes to an end

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Dawood Yousuf Moorad, founder, publisher and editor-in-chief of Moorad Shipping News, passed away on May 8, 2021, at the age of 84, bringing to an end a life of hard work and dedication.
Until his last days, he continued working and was dedicated to Moorad Shipping News, launched as a four-page newspaper in 1956. He is survived by three sons and two daughters.
After printing the newspaper, Moorad would personally deliver it on a bicycle to all businesses related to the Karachi shipping and trade industry. With his diligence and hard work, the newspaper gradually became Pakistan’s leading shipping and commercial bi-weekly publication.