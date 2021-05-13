Covid kills 13 more as another 1,232 test positive

Thirteen more people have died due to Covid-19 and 1,232 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection reaching 4,778 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Wednesday that 13,630 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 1,232 people, or more than nine per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 3,806,110 tests, which have resulted in 295,469 positive cases, which means that eight per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at two per cent in Sindh. He said that 18,477 patients across the province are currently infected: 17,767 are in self-isolation at home and 710 at hospitals, while 666 patients are in critical condition, of whom 62 are on life support.

He added that 633 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 272,214, which shows the recovery rate to be 92.1 per cent. Of the 1,232 fresh cases, 529 (or 43 per cent) have been reported in Karachi alone: 237 of the cityâ€™s new patients are from District East, 135 from District South, 97 from District Central, 36 from District Malir, 16 from District Korangi and eight from District West.

Hyderabad has reported 266 new cases, Dadu 154, Thatta 52, Jamshoro 46, Sanghar 39, Matiari 33, Badin 29, Mirpurkhas 14, Tando Allahyar 12, Ghotki and Naushehroferoze eight each, Larkana and Sujawal seven each, Shaheed Benazirabad six, Sukkur four, and Jacobabad, Kashmore, Tando Muhammad Khan, Umerkot and Khairpur one each.