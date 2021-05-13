close
Thu May 13, 2021
Our Correspondent
May 13, 2021

Man shot dead in Bara

Peshawar

Our Correspondent
May 13, 2021

BARA: Unidentified gunmen shot dead a man in Bara bazaar on Wednesday, official sources said.

The sources said Gul Khan belonged to Storikhel tribe was busy in shopping in Bara bazaar when unknown gunmen opened fire on him, injuring him severely.

He was rushed to the hospital for medical treatment but he succumbed to his injuries. The Police registered a case against and started an investigation.

