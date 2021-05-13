Eid cards re-emerge in face of coronavirus restrictions

PESHAWAR: The coronavirus pandemic, lockdown and the announcements urging the people to stay at home instead of visiting others for Eid greetings have prompted many to re-introduce the culture of sending Eid cards.

Sending colorful Eid cards inscribed with messages, wishes, prayers and Eid greetings was an old practice, which is no longer in vogue. People used to send and receive Eid cards, but the arrival of mobile phones added a new dimension to this tradition as sending an SMS is more convenient.

Though greetings received via SMS could not be alternate for the Eid cards or personal visits, it is a fast way of exchanging Eid greetings.

“Now this has become very easy to congratulate someone by sending an SMS, which I think is the best way,” said Mansoorul Islam advocate.

According to him, this is not possible in this age to visit each and every elder, relative and friend living in far-flung areas.

“But it was a pleasant surprise for me when I received a beautiful Eid card a few days before Eid,” he said, adding: “I like it as it is reminiscent of the past when I used to send and receive such cards during my college days.”

“We usually keep these Eid cards for many months as a mark of love and respect for our friends, relatives and beloved,” he said.

Gohar Zaman, a university student, said he had purchased Eid cards for his few friends but he could not send it to them because of the death of his cousin. “Sending Eid card is good but it takes time to reach the person,” he said.

The political leaders, government functionaries and elders have asked the people to stay at home and avoid visiting others for Eid greetings to help contain the deadly coronavirus.

This is also interesting to note that the Ulema and traders were seen educating the public to abandon the old culture of aerial firing to celebrate Eid.

The traders and police officials jointly took out a rally in Peshawar and marched through various bazaars to create awareness among the people against aerial firing.

The Ulema at mosques in Friday sermons asked the people to avoid indulging in aerial firing, which could take innocent lives.

Both the Ulema and traders urged the people to follow SOPs to slow the transmission of the coronavirus to save lives.