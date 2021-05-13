Loudspeakers installed at intersections to educate public on SOPs

Rawalpindi : The local administration, Rawalpindi has installed loudspeakers at different intersections of the city to educate citizens to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) and insisted them to stay at homes during Eid holidays.

The law enforcement agencies have been called to enforce the SOPs to check further spread of COVID-19. The loudspeakers have been installed at Kutcherry Chowk, Mareer Chowk, Fawara Chowk, Saddar near Metro Bus Station, Qasim Market Chowk, Seham Chowk, Peshawar Morr Chowk, Rawal Road, Sixth Road Chowk, Jhanda Chowk, Faizabad, Commercial Market, and Adiala Road. The officials of the district administration were also installing loudspeakers in more places.

The citizens have been advised to bring ‘Jaye Nimaz’ with them during Eidul Fitr's prayer. ‘Khateebs’ have been advised to shorten the length of the Khutba during Eid prayers which should be held in open places.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah has appealed to the public to cooperate with law enforcement agencies because they will perform duty rather than celebrate Eid with their family members. “We have installed loudspeakers to educate citizens to follow SOPs and stay at homes during Eid holidays,” he added.

“There are over a dozen teams working in the city including four teams of ACs, he said adding the army was assisting the teams and checking the violation of SOPs. “If we follow SOPs in letter and spirit during Eid holidays, we will never face lockdown in future,” he hoped.

Meanwhile, New Town, Race Course, and Ganjmandi police stations registered 9 cases and arrested 16 violators of SOPs. The local administration has sealed the Commercial Market here on Wednesday.

The City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsen Younas has appealed to citizens and the business community to follow SOPs properly. He said that we will never spare anybody over SOP violations.