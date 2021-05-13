Kamran ready to pay Umar Akmal’s fine from his PSL fee

LAHORE: Wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has asked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to pay his brother Umar Akmal’s fine from his Pakistan Super League (PSL) fee.

In an interview, Kamran said he wants to help his brother start his rehabilitation process after serving his punishment.

“I am willing to pay the fine for my brother. I request the PCB they can deduct the amount from any payments due on me from my PSL matches,” he said.

“Umar can only pay the fine when he will start playing because it is only his bread and butter. I request PCB to show some leniency as Umar is ready to pay the fine,” he added.

It must be noted here that Umar was banned from all forms of the game after being found guilty for not reporting the fixing approach before PSL 2020. He was fine for three years initially but later on, the suspension was reduced to 1.5 years and a fine of 4.25 million.

Umar requested PCB to allow him to pay the fine in installments following his difficult financial situation but the request was turned down. He can only start the rehabilitation process once he pays the complete fine.