Orphans given Eid gifts

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: A function was organized for orphans under Al-Khidmat Foundation Islamabad in which gifts were given to over 470 children of the foundation. Addressing the function, President of Al-Khidmat Foundation Islamabad Hamid Athar Malik said that children without parents need special attention as they are a precious asset. He added that Al-Khidmat Foundation sponsors more than 14,000 orphans. He further said that Al-Khidmat Foundation will continue its journey of service for the welfare of the poor and helpless people. Al-Khidmat Foundation will reach out to every corner of the country to sponsor orphans. In the presence of the Al-Khidmat Foundation, no orphan child will be deprived of the shadow of compassion.