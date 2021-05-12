KSRelief schedules to distribute ration bags in Punjab, KP

ISLAMABAD: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief), has launched a Zakat Al-Fitr project, and announced a schedule for distribution of ration bags among the 114,192 needy families in nine districts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

Reports said the KSRelief teams would distribute ration bags that included rice and other essential commodities, at the doorsteps of the needy families, ensuring to follow the Covid-19 SOPs.

The Saudi Embassy and KSRelief launched Zakat Al-Fitr project in collaboration with the provincial governments of Punjab and KPK to provide ration bags on the occasion Eid-ul-Fitr to benefit 114,192 families in nine districts of Punjab and KPK. Reports said the Saudi Embassy has already started distribution of 19,032 bags almost 400 tons of rice in Lahore, Faisalabad, Khanewal and Sahiwal districts of Punjab and in Lakki Marwat, Tank, Lower Dir, Bajaur and Dera Ismail Khan districts of KPK from May 10.

It is pertinent to mention that the assistance plan was worked out during the recent official visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Saudi Arabia, as the KSRelief, a King Salman’s humanitarian relief venture, has planned to provide ration bags under the Zakat Al-Fitr funds among the needy families of Pakistan’s two provinces.