NAB to move SC against Shahbaz’s bail

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau, Lahore, has decided to approach the Supreme Court to challenge the grant of bail by the Lahore High Court to PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif in a case of allegedly accumulating assets beyond known sources of income and money-laundering.

The NAB has taken this decision after the LHC issued a detailed verdict. It has learnt that the NAB’s prosecution team has initiated the preparation of an appeal, as per law, keeping in view the over-sighted or ignored facts by the LHC three-member bench being presented in a corruption reference (22/2020) filed against accused Shahbaz Sharif in the Accountability Court, Lahore.

It is pertinent to mention that a day before the Lahore NAB had written a letter to the NAB Headquarters, Islamabad, for placing the name of Shahbaz Sharif on the Exit Control List (ECL). After which, the headquarters had forwarded the said request to the interior ministry.

Later, in the day, the NAB through a press release has also clarified that the bureau is a national Institution which performs its duties under lawful parameters purely in the good faith and interest of nation and the country, as well, by setting aside any kind of pressure and pressings.

NAB Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal has issued clear instructions that every inquiry or investigation should be concluded within the designated time period and references be filed in accountability courts based on solid evidence so the corrupt elements may be penalized and punished as per the law.