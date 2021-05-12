close
Wed May 12, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 12, 2021

Orphans given Eid gifts

Islamabad

Islamabad: A function was organized for orphans under Al-Khidmat Foundation Islamabad in which gifts were given to over 470 children of the foundation.

Addressing the function, President of Al-Khidmat Foundation Islamabad Hamid Athar Malik said that children without parents need special attention as they are a precious asset.

He added that Al-Khidmat Foundation sponsors more than 14,000 orphans. He further said that Al-Khidmat Foundation will continue its journey of service for the welfare of the poor and helpless people. Al-Khidmat Foundation will reach out to every corner of the country to sponsor orphans.

