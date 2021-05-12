close
Wed May 12, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
May 12, 2021

Special cases

Newspost

 
May 12, 2021

The country’s Covid-19 vaccination drive is in progress in different cities. In Pakistan, the government gave top priority to senior citizens. It was a good step. However, young people with existing medical conditions are also at great risk of getting infected. Since these people are immunocompromised, they should have been given priority too. Officials at vaccination centres flatly refuse to inoculate these people because of their ineligibility. The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) should take immediate steps to vaccinate these people on a priority basis.

Zahid Ali Khan

Rawalpindi

Latest News

More From Newspost