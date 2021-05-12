Special cases

The country’s Covid-19 vaccination drive is in progress in different cities. In Pakistan, the government gave top priority to senior citizens. It was a good step. However, young people with existing medical conditions are also at great risk of getting infected. Since these people are immunocompromised, they should have been given priority too. Officials at vaccination centres flatly refuse to inoculate these people because of their ineligibility. The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) should take immediate steps to vaccinate these people on a priority basis.

Zahid Ali Khan

Rawalpindi