This refers to the editorial ‘Lecturing envoys’ (May 8). It has rightly asserted that foreign investors analyse a number of economic, political and administrative factors before deciding to invest in a country. Prime Minister Imran Khan should not have put the entire blame of the current decline in investments on diplomats.

However, there are a few things that need to be highlighted. Diplomats from India and Bangladesh who are working in the Middle East communicate in Arabic with the officials of those countries. This helps them build strong relations and convince foreign investors to invest in their countries.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston, USA