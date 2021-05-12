Brazilian states suspend AZ

close
Wed May 12, 2021
AFP
May 12, 2021

AFP
May 12, 2021

RIO DE JANEIRO: Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and other Brazilian states on Tuesday suspended immunization of pregnant women with the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine on the advice of the national health regulator after a reported death. The daily newspaper Folha de S.Paulo said the health ministry was investigating the death of a woman in Rio de Janeiro who had received the vaccine.

