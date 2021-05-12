Saudi official in Baghdad

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Baghdad: Iraq received the Saudi deputy defence minister on Tuesday, one month after hosting talks between the kingdom and its regional rival Iran to discuss a thaw in relations. Saudi Prince Khalid Bin Salman and his delegation met with President Barham Saleh, a government official told AFP. Saleh has said there have been meetings between the two regional heavyweights in Baghdad "more than once".