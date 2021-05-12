Russian teen activist placed under curfew for two years

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MOSCOW: A Moscow court on Tuesday banned a teen activist from leaving her house at night for two years on vandalism charges, her lawyer said, as Russia tightens the screws on the opposition. Olga Misik, 19, rose to prominence after she read the constitution in front of riot police during protests in Moscow in 2019 after several allies of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny were barred from local elections.