Shopping malls, restaurants sealed in South, Korangi districts

File photo of a shop sealed by the district administration over coronavirus SOP violations.

The District South and District Korangi’s administration took action against violators of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) on Tuesday.

In Korangi No. 2, the Eid shopping continued despite the nine-day lockdown put in place by the Sindh government on Sunday to prevent a surge in Covid-19 cases during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

Later, the assistant commissioner of the area, however, sealed the market when the news of violations flashed on TV screens. “When we reached the market, shopping was going on,” the assistant commissioner of the area, Imtiaz Mangi, said, adding that shopkeepers thought that if they were fined and once they had paid the fine, they could open their shops. “That is why, this time we have completely sealed the market.”

According to details shared by District Korangi’s Deputy Commissioner office, 10 shopping malls and markets and 10 restaurants were sealed. Deputy Commissioner Irfan Salam Mirwani also sealed 10 shops in Korangi Town on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Imtiaz Mangi visited 50 shops and monitored how the SOPs were being followed. The assistant commissioner of Shah Faisal Town, Noor Mustufa Laghari, sealed a shop in Shah Faisal. He monitored SOPs at 25 shops and 10 restaurants. The assistant commissioner of Model Colony sealed as many as seven shops, while the assistant commissioner of Landhi, Murad Abbasi, visited 73 shops in the area and sealed two of them over violations of SOPs.

In District South, the assistant commissioner of Civil Lines, Walid Baig, sealed a boutique in the DHA area. The Mukhtiarkar of Civil Lines sealed five beauty salons in the Sehar Commercial area. The assistant commissioner of Saddar sealed a saloon, a boutique and a gym in the area for violations of SOPs.

The Saddar Muktiarkar sealed Kareem Centre in the town. The assistant commissioner of Garden, Dr Mohsin, sealed China Plaza on Napier Road and arrested four people. While visiting markets and shops in the Ranchor Line area, he sealed as many as 150 shops for

violating the SOPs.