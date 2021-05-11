Commemorative stamps to be launched on Sino-Pak 70th anniversary

BEIJING: Marking 70 years of China-Pakistan diplomatic ties, both countries are set to issue commemorative stamps on May 21 to honour the relations between the two countries.

According to China Economic Net (CEN), China has decided, in cooperation with Pakistan, to issue a set of commemorative stamps which include two pieces, featuring Zhuhai Port, China and Gwadar Port, Pakistan, says State Port Bureau of China.

As many as 7.1 million units of the commemorative set will be in circulation from May 21.

The stamps contain distinctive elements of Zhuhai Port and Gwadar Port. Setting blue as the characteristic hue, artists used graphic design techniques to present the beautiful scenery of the two ports through a bird ‘s-eye view.

The stamps are special-shaped, with two stamps being linked together, forming the visual effect of waves undulating and flags flying. Up in the left-hand corner is the name of the stamp combined with red/green, the basic colors of the national flags of China/Pakistan. Overall the design is simple and smooth, full of dynamic.

Zhuhai, one of the earliest 4 special economic zones of China, is now listed as one of the Key Cities of Greater Bay Area Cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area.

Zhuhai Port is one of the 24 major ports along the coast of China and one of the five major ports in Guangdong Province.

It is adjacent to Hong Kong and Macau and has the highest 150,000-ton main waterway in the Pearl River Delta and a comprehensive logistics system integrating “river, sea, land, railway and air”.

It is an important port node of “Belt and Road Initiative”, the report added.

Gwadar, located on the shores of the Arabian Sea in the western province of Balochistan, Pakistan, is a node of several key shipping routes from the African European continent to the eastern Pacific and Asia via the Red Sea, the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf.

Most significantly it is an important part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The CEN further reported that to mark the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan on 21 May 1951, both countries are organizing a series of events throughout 2021 to commemorate the historic milestone in a befitting manner.