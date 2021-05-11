BKCD student tops BDS exam

PESHAWAR: A female student of the Bacha Khan College of Dentistry (BKCD) Mardan on Monday topped the final year Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) professional examination-2021 held under the Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar.

According to a press release, Aiman Manan secured the first position in the BDS professional examination by obtaining 1,023 marks out of the total 1,200. Her mark percentage was 90. Overall, the BKCD pass percentage has been put at 95, thus being the best among all dental institutions.

She had already topped the second year BDS professional examination in 2019 and had got 2nd position in the 1st year BDS professional examination held in 2018 conducted by the KMU.

Aiman Manan was the top position holder in BKCD in the 3rd year BDS professional examination held in 2020 and was among the top 5 position holders in the KMU list the same year.

Similarly, another female student of BKCD, Brekhna Yousafzai, has also secured 4th position in the final BDS professional examination.

Both the students attributed the success to the guidance of the teachers, college administration and prayers of their parents.

Chairman Board of Governors (BoGs) Medical Teaching Institution (MTI) Mardan Dr Syed Fazle Hadi, Dean, Bacha Khan Medical College Prof Dr Muhammad Fazil, and Medical Director MTI Mardan Prof Dr Mukhtiar Ali termed it an achievement and greeted the excelling students.