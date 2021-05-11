close
Tue May 11, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 11, 2021

DI Khan journalists promised media colony

National

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Establishing a media colony for the journalist community of Dera Ismail Khan is one of the top priorities of Ali Amin brothers, which would be materialized soon.

This was stated by Muhammad Nawaz Khan, the focal person for Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for development projects in Dera Ismail Khan, during his visit to Dera Press Club on Monday.

