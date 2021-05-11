11 killed as bomb hits bus in Afghanistan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KABUL: A roadside bomb struck a bus in Afghanistan overnight killing at least 11 people just hours before the Taliban announced a three-day ceasefire to mark this week’s Eid al-Fitr holiday, the interior ministry said Monday.
The attack in restive Zabul province left another 28 people wounded, interior ministry spokesman Tareq Arian told reporters.