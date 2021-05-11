Snooker club sealed in ICT over lockdown order’s violation

Islamabad: Islamabad Police have arrested 26 persons besides sealing a snooker club over violation of the lockdown orders, said the police officials on Monday. According to the details, the police have been striving hard to implement the orders issued by the Capital city administration so as to contain the spread of coronavirus in the city.

On the directions of SSP (Investigation) Syed Mustafa Tanveer, SP Sadar Zone held a meeting with the concerned officials and asked them to implement the SOPs on Covid-19 in letter and spirit.

Magistrate Sohail Abbas Bhatti, SDPO (Margalla) Malik Bashir, and SHO Karachi Company Muhammad Asif, acting upon the directions, arrested 26 persons present at the snooker club and also sealed the premises. The police have registered a case in this regard and further investigation is underway. The police also arrested 4 beggars and four suspects during search operation in the area. The SSP has said that the police was helping the administration in implementation of the SOPs. He has also appealed to the citizens to follow the SOPs.