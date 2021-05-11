Punjab governorâ€™s son elected Scottish MP for second term

LAHORE: Anas Sarwar, son of Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar, has won a second term as a member of the Scottish Parliament. The governor has termed it a matter of pride for overseas Pakistanis and urged the overseas Pakistanis to participate in politics of their respective countries.

According to a statement issued from the Governor House here on Monday, Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwarâ€™s son Anas Sarwar has won a second term as a member of the Scottish Parliament.

Felicitations and best wishes were extended to Governor Ch Sarwar from different personalities on the re-election of his son as the MSP in Glasgow. The governor said that Pakistanis are successfully advancing in British politics and urged the overseas Pakistanis to participate in the politics of the countries of their residence so that the image of Pakistan can be improved and the problems of expatriates can be resolved.

Ch Sarwar said that the role of overseas Pakistanis in the economic development and stability of Pakistan is also commendable and the PTI government is not only giving overseas Pakistanis the right to vote but is also taking practical steps to resolve their problems and facilitate them on every front.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan is succeeding on diplomatic and economic fronts and the government is providing relief to the public, adding that the supremacy of law and order is also being ensured in the country.

Meanwhile, the governor strongly condemned the Israeli atrocities on the Palestinians and said that international human rights organisations should take notice of Israeli terrorism and play their role in putting an end to the human rights violations and aggravating violence committed by the Israeli forces.