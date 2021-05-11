China says planned UN event on minorities an insult

BEIJING: China’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Monday that the use of the United Nations as a platform for a virtual event on the repression of Uyghur Muslims and other minorities in Xinjiang was an insult to the institution, a British wire service reported.

China has urged UN member states not to attend the virtual event, planned by Germany, the United States and Britain. “The US has banded up with several countries, abused the United Nations’ resources and platform, and smeared and attacked China to serve its own interests,” she said at a daily news conference in Beijing. “This is total blasphemy against the United Nations,” she said. China has said the organisers of the virtual UN event, which is due to be held Wednesday, use “human rights issues as a political tool to interfere in China’s internal affairs”.