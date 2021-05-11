DI Khan journalists promised media colony

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Establishing a media colony for the journalist community of Dera Ismail Khan is one of the top priorities of Ali Amin brothers, which would be materialized soon.

This was stated by Muhammad Nawaz Khan, the focal person for Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for development projects in Dera Ismail Khan, during his visit to Dera Press Club on Monday.

He said that the Ali Amin brothers were taking personal interest in the establishment of a media colony for the media persons as most of the local journalists faced with lack of accommodation and residences.

The focal person assured that the longstanding demand of journalist community would be fulfilled soon. He said that several development projects had been completed in Dera Ismail Khan under the supervision of Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.