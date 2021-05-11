Steps on to bring down inflation, says Shaukat

PESHAWAR: Provincial Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai on Monday said the government was taking steps to bring down inflation.

He expressed these views while talking to traders and the general public during a visit to Bisham Bazaar in Shangla district.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) district President Waqar Ahmad Khan, Assistant Commissioner Bisham Khurram Jadoon, District General Secretary of Youth Syed Alam also accompanied him.

He appealed to the traders to take special care of low-income people during Ramazan. Shaukat Yousafzai said no effort would be spared to work for the wellbeing of the people of Shangla.

The minister visited various shops and checked the price-lists and talked to the people about the prices of food items.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that hoarding and profiteering were heinous crimes and action would be taken against hoarders and profiteers.

He said the government was committed to the development of remote areas. He said that Shangla was a beautiful place and it would be developed.

He said that 70 per cent of the youth from Shangla were forced to work in coal mines for poverty and lack of job opportunities. He said that Shangla would be developed and decent jobs created.

Shaukat Yousafzai said the allegations that substandard materials were used in the execution of development projects would be investigated and no one would be spared.