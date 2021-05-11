Man seeks Shaheed Package for martyred mother

HANGU: A resident of Ali Sherzai area in central Kurram has demanded the government high-ups to provide him compensation for the house destroyed and a Shaheed Package for his mother martyred in a mortar shell attack a decade ago.

Speaking at a press conference here on Monday, Watan Gul, the son of martyred Shamshad Bibi and a resident of Kharasho village in Ali Sherzai area in central Kurram district, said that their house had destroyed when a mortar shell struck it during a military operation against the militants in the area.

He said that his mother Shamshad Bibi was also martyred in the attack but the government neither compensated his family for the destroyed house nor gave the Shaheed Package to the family despite the passage of 10 long years.

The affected man said that he had filed a number of applications with the civil and military authorities for his rights but did not get any positive response from any relevant quarters.