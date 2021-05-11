close
Tue May 11, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
May 11, 2021

Remission for prisoners

Peshawar

 
May 11, 2021

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has accorded approval to 60 days special remission to all the prisoners on the occasion of Eid confined in jails of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The special remission will not be applicable to the prisoners charged with offenses under Anti-Terrorism Act and anti-state activities.

Latest News

More From Peshawar