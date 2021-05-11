Remission for prisoners

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has accorded approval to 60 days special remission to all the prisoners on the occasion of Eid confined in jails of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The special remission will not be applicable to the prisoners charged with offenses under Anti-Terrorism Act and anti-state activities.