No load-shedding during Eid holidays

Islamabad : Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Chaudhry Abdul Razaq has announced that there would be no load-shedding and load-management during the Eidul Fitr holidays in the region.

“We will ensure continuity of power supply round the clock in the whole region,” Chief Executive Officer (CEO) has issued a press release here on Monday.

The chief said that monitoring cells at Iesco head office and all operation circles have been established to monitor power continuity and immediately redressel of customers’ complaints. He said that head office monitoring cell number is 051-9252933-6. The customer can call in this number to resolve their grievances, he assured.

He said that besides ensuring of continuity of power supply during Eid holidays, prompt action against power theft is also our top priority.

He said that during Ramazan, our teams caught 1,757 suspicious electricity connections in Iesco region.

According to Iesco chief, during crackdown 1705 meters found slow, direct power supply was taken from 48 meters, 2 meters were tempered and 2 meters were found hole in body. On account of slow meters and power theft related users have charged 1.48 million units and fine of Rs28.68 million also imposed and for legal proceedings have also been submitted in local police stations.