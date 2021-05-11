close
Tue May 11, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 11, 2021

Awareness drive about covid-19

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 11, 2021

LAHORE:Civil society network activists distributed masks among citizens in a campaign led by Arooj Tarar to save people from the pandemic. In the campaign that started from Masjid-e-Shuhada, brochures, masks and sanitizers were distributed among citizens. People were told to keep physical distance, follow SOPs issued by the government.

