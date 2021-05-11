Awareness drive about covid-19

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Civil society network activists distributed masks among citizens in a campaign led by Arooj Tarar to save people from the pandemic. In the campaign that started from Masjid-e-Shuhada, brochures, masks and sanitizers were distributed among citizens. People were told to keep physical distance, follow SOPs issued by the government.