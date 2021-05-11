Pak Post to offer delivery services during lockdown

LAHORE:Pakistan Post will provide its special services to deliver medicines and sweets of different brands at people’s doorstep during COVID-19 lockdown. In this connection, an agreement was signed with brand stores of medicines and sweets with Pakistan Post under the supervision of Deputy Postmaster General (Operations) Shahid Javed Malik at GPO Mall Road here on Monday.

The move was aimed at ensuring supply of medicines and sweets with convenience at the people’s doorstep during the coronavirus-related lockdown and Eidul Fitr occasion, says a spokesperson. Postmaster General Central Punjab Khawaja Imran Raza will monitor the campaign while a designated helpline 0323-4982049 has also been set up for the purpose.