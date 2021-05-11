French caver

Besancon, France: A 55-year-old caving enthusiast in eastern France was returned to the surface Monday after being trapped for 48 hours due to severe injuries suffered in a fall, authorities said.

Some 200 rescue workers were mobilised Saturday after the man, part of a group exploring the Vauvougier chasm near Besancon, fell off a ledge and plunged five metres (16 feet) before landing on his back.