Covid-19 claims 11 more lives, infects 782 others in Sindh

The novel coronavirus has claimed 11 more lives in Sindh during the last 24 hours (May 9), bringing the death toll to 4,753 in the province.

As many as 17,276 patients were said to be under treatment. Of them 17,276 were in home isolation and 686 at hospitals across the province. The condition of 655 patients was stated to be critical, including 57 shifted onto ventilators.

Another 782 new cases emerged when 12,743 tests were conducted, constituting a 7 6.1 per cent detection rate, said Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday in his daily report on the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that with 4,753 deaths, the fatality rate stood at 1.6 per cent in the province. So far, 3,779,805 tests have been conducted against which 293,425 people have tested positive in Sindh. Of them, 92.2 per cent, or 270,710, patients have recovered, including 890 overnight.

Of the new cases, 336 have been reported from Karachi -- including 167 from District East, 78 from District Central, 58 from District South, 14 from District West, 10 from District Malir and nine from District Korangi.

Hyderabad reported 189 cases, Larkana, Jacobabad and Sujawal 22 each, Sukkur 20, Badin 19, Nawabshah 18, Umarkot 17, Thatta 15, Sanghar 12, Tando Mohammad Khan 10, Shikarpur nine, Ghotki eight, Jamshoro, Kashmore and Naushero Feroze six each, MirpurKhas five, Khairpur, Matiari and Tando Allahyar four each, and Dadu and Qambar one each.

The chief minister urged the people to abide by the standard operating procedures issued by the government, especially during the Eid holidays.