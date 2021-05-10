Though still over 8pc in 26 dists…: Positivity ratio in Punjab shows declining trend: Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said here on Sunday that the positivity ratio in Punjab has shown a declining trend over the past week, but it is still over 8% in 26 districts and Eid days are extremely important to stop the spread of the pandemic.

Speaking at the weekly press briefing at 90-Shahra-i-Quaid-Azam, she said in the last 24 hours, there were 1,838 positive cases and 81 people lost their lives. She said just over 15,000 tests were performed in the last 24 hours. She said the positivity ratio is still on higher side in southern districts. The positivity ratio in Rajanpur is 25%, Rahim Yar Khan 23%, Bhakkar 22%, Chiniot 20%, Chakwal 18%, Faisalabad 17%, Sargodha 16%, Lahore 15%, Sahiwal 14%, Mianwali 14%, Jhang 13%, Attock 12%, Bahawalpur 11%, Khushab 11%, Gujranwala 10%, Dera Ghazi Khan 9%, Toba Tek Singh 9%, Kasur 9%, Okara 9%, Gujrat 9%, Khanewal 9%, Mandi Bahauddin 9%, Rawalpindi 9%, Multan 8%, Sheikhupura 8% and Muzaffargarh 8%.

Present on the occasion were Special Secretary Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department Ms Silwat Saeed, Consultant Professor Asad Aslam Khan, Director General Health Services Punjab Dr Haroon Jehangir, Project Director Ahmer Khan and Director Electronic Media DGPR Ms Rubina Afzal.

The health minister said there had been a noticeable decline in the test to positivity ratio in Punjab due to lockdowns and restrictions. There has been a decline in hospital admissions as well. In the DHQs and THQs of Punjab, 685 beds are in use, out of those 2,685 reserved for corona patients. At the DHQs and THQs, 18 patients are under treatment from the 98 ventilators reserved for corona patients. Through smart lockdowns, movement of 90,000 population of Punjab has been placed under restrictions.

The health minister said, “In Multan movement of over 2,800 people, Sargodha 4,500, Faisalabad 117,000 and in Rawalpindi more than 31,000 people have been placed under restrictions. Overall, in six districts of Punjab, movement of 247,000 people has been placed under restrictions. The SOPs are being strictly being enforced in Punjab. Next week is extremely important to stop the spread of corona. Pharmacies, medical stores, petrol pumps, tandoor, milk shops, food take-aways, home delivery services, and e-commerce (home delivery) will be open for 24 hours. Vaccination centres will remain open except the first three days of Eid.

Grocery stores, beverages distributors, bakeries, atta chukkis, sweet shops, fruit and vegetable shops, battery shops for agri use, dry cleaners, couriers, laundries, mandis of fruits, grains and vegetables, workshops, oil depots, opticians, utility services, cellular companies and call centres have been allowed for 9am to 6pm.

There will be complete ban on Chand Raat bazaars and restaurants, marriage halls, parks, entertainment sites, social gathering, sports and other festivals. Compliance with mask wearing will be ensured. Railway service will be allowed with 70% of capacity and intercity transport will be allowed till 6pm on Monday so that people are able to travel to their home towns.

The health minister said,” The Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department facilities have also shown declining trend in their hospitals as well. In Gujranwala, patients are under treatment at 62 % ventilators, in Multan 70%, in Lahore 74%, in Rawalpindi 28%, in Bahawalpur 42%, and in Faisalabad 29%. The rush has decreased a bit due to reduction in the number of cases.

In Gujranwala, 59 beds in High Dependency Units are occupied, Rawalpindi 40%, Gujrat 30%, Lahore 33%, Faisalabad 43%, Multan 62%, Bahawalpur 45%, and in Jhelum 25% beds are occupied. By the blessings of Allah Almighty, the corona situation is getting better in Punjab. We have achieved the plateau. The number of admissions and the recovered patients are getting level. Improved healthcare facilities are available for corona patients. Rumours are being spread about shortage of oxygen in Punjab. Currently, our officials in health department are working 24/7 for corona. “I salute frontline health workers for serving corona patients without taking any leave. All doctors will be duty on hospitals during Eid holidays so that no patients face any problem.

“There is no shortage of oxygen in Punjab. We have issued tender for procurement of oxygen. We will ensure setting up of oxygen generation plant in every large hospital. We have talked to industry department to ensure there is no shortage during Eid holidays.

“Elective surgery will remain suspended for the next two weeks. Private sector is also supporting the government for the treatment of corona patients. According to data of Central Control Room, we have had addition of 220 HDUs and 22 ventilators by the private sector. We are grateful to the private sector for supporting us during the pandemic,” added the minister.

The health minister said there was no shortage of vaccine in Punjab. In the first phase, the vaccination of 25 to 30% population would be very helpful. She added, “So far on daily basis more than 100,000 people are being vaccinated and this number will rise to 216,00 after Eid. To achieve the NCOC target, we are enhancing the vaccination centres to 296 from 146.

“In the first phase, system capacity to vaccinate more than 118 people but now after increasing the number of centres, 436,000 people can be vaccinated per day. Dental and Medical College, Central Park Medical College, Indus Hospital Manawan, Sabzazar Hospital and Indus Hospital Kahna centres have been made functional. Vaccination centres have been set up in Sports Complex centre in Faisalabad, Jon Marquee Potohar Town Rawapindi, and Aqsa Centre Gujranwala.

“We have started vaccination of 40-plus over 9,000 frontline policemen at Qila Gujjar Singh. From 1st of June, vaccination of 324,000 people will start and from 1st July, 442,000 people will be vaccinated. Punjab has a stock of 832,000 doses currently and another 250,000 doses are coming shortly. COVEX is also giving 1.2 million doses as per their commitment.”

Dr. Yasmin Rashid said, “Federal Minister Asad Umar has assured that there will be no shortage of vaccine and separately Punjab has allocated Rs1.5 billion for the purpose and procurement process is almost complete. By the end of May, we will try to procure more vaccine. This is a continuous battle against corona and people must get themselves vaccinated. There has been no side-effects of corona vaccine so far. So far we have vaccinated over 1.8 million people in Punjab.”

Dr Yasmin appealed to people to celebrate Eid with simplicity. Corona pandemic had hit the entire world. The world economy has been badly hit by the pandemic. Over 8,000 people have lost their lives to the pandemic. Every other house is having corona patients. “Let us pray to Allah Almighty for the end of the pandemic. Please help the helpless in this moment of need.”

She said another 1,300 Actemra injections have reached Punjab. Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has provided enough funds for corona control.

Responding to queries of journalists, the health Minister said that NCOC had allowed walk-in vaccination facility and people were registered on online system. The World Health Organisation was supposed to provide 45 million doses and that will reach in time as well. Currently we have placed order of over 30 million doses. COVEX has started providing vaccination as per promise.

About the International Mothers Day, she said, “Today is mother’s day and I salute all mothers and I want to tell them that mothers’ role is crucial in this pandemic.”