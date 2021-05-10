close
Mon May 10, 2021
Our Correspondent Â 
May 10, 2021

Cop martyred, two attackers killed in Lakki shootout

LAKKI MARWAT: A cop was martyred while two unidentified attackers were killed in an exchange of fire on the Indus Highway, official sources said on Sunday. They said that a police party of Dadiwala Police Station headed by Probationer Assistant Sub-Inspector Muhammad Shah was patrolling the Indus Highway when two motorcyclists opened fire on the police van.

