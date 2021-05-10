Cop martyred, two attackers killed in Lakki shootout

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAKKI MARWAT: A cop was martyred while two unidentified attackers were killed in an exchange of fire on the Indus Highway, official sources said on Sunday. They said that a police party of Dadiwala Police Station headed by Probationer Assistant Sub-Inspector Muhammad Shah was patrolling the Indus Highway when two motorcyclists opened fire on the police van.