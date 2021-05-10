Army, police hold flag march

Lahore:Lahore police on Sunday carried out flag march in different areas of the City to monitor law and order situation as well as implementation of coronavirus SOPs.

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar along with Commissioner Lahore Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman led the flag march. Contingents of Pakistan Army and Rangers, teams of different operational units of Lahore police; including Dolphin Squad, Elite Force, traffic police and Police Response Unit; were part of the flag march. The flag march started from Qila Gujjar Singh Police Lines and passed through different areas, including Garhi Shahu, Canal Road, Jail Road, MM Alam Road, Liberty Chowk, Barkat Market Garden Town, Johar Town, Multan Road, Sanda Road, Civil Secretariat and The Mall. Meanwhile, CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar along with Commissioner Lahore Capt(R) Muhammad Usman inspected the status of enforcement of complete lockdown in the City. Ghulam Mahmood Dogar found some citizens bathing in canal and expressed his displeasure on irresponsible attitude of the people. The CCPO Lahore also distributed masks among the motorcyclists and their families who were violating coronavirus SOPs and were not wearing masks. CCPO Lahore directed the concerned police officers to personally monitor the enforcement of coronavirus SOPs at canal and said citizens should remain at home during Eidul Fitr holidays and should avoid unnecessary movement to protect themselves and their family members from the pandemic.