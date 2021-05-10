Govt believes in supremacy of law, says Buzdar

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the PTI government believes in the supremacy of law.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the chief minister said that no one was above the law. The rule of law would be ensured in the province at any cost. The government would not let anyone take the law into their hands as no compromise would be made on the rule of law. The government has not targeted anyone for political victimisation nor has it any such plans.

Usman Buzdar said that the government did not believe in revenge but accountability, transparency and merit. He asserted that the PTI government would continued to take indiscriminate action against the corrupt at every level. He regretted that free hand was given to the mafias in the past. Former governments promoted the culture of nepotism in the name of merit. The incumbent government was giving priority to merit and justice in discharging its duties.

CONDEMNS ATTACK ON SCHOOL: The chief minister has strongly condemned the attack on girls’ school in Kabul and termed it brutality and barbaric act. He expressed deep grief over the death of innocent students and also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured students. Usman Buzdar said “We equally share the grief of the heirs of the victims.”

CONDOLENCES: Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed deep grief over the sad demise of renowned artiste Talat Siddiqui. The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the members of family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.