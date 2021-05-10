Times Square shooting leaves three injured

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
New York: A shooting in New York’s bustling Times Square on Saturday injured a four-year-old girl and two women, in the latest incident of gun violence in the city, police said. The three victims were a four-year-old child in a stroller, who was hit in the leg while her family was buying toys, a 46-year-old woman hit in the foot, and a 23-year-old tourist from Rhode Island hit in the leg.