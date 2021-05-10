Local govt secy orders repairs of leakage points in water supply

Sindh Local Government Secretary Syed Najam Ahmad Shah paid an emergency visit to the Dhabeji water pumping station on Sunday and ordered immediate repair of all leakage points and issued instructions for uninterrupted supply of water to the city. Karachi Water and Sewerage Board Managing Director Asadullah Khan was also present on the occasion.

The local government secretary visited various departments of the Dhabeji complex and inspected the entire water supply process.

Express his views on the occasion, Shah said that the Sindh local government department was keen on employing modern scientific methods to ensure uninterrupted supply of water to Karachi and services of world renowned experts had been availed to achieve this goal.

The local government secretary added that several projects were being implemented for the timely fulfillment of water needs of all the residential and commercial areas of Karachi and a comprehensive strategy was being formulated in view of future needs so that no serious problem regarding the water supply could arise in the future.

Shah reviewed the efficiency and performance of various pumping stations and gave some important instructions to the staff deputed there for the improvement of their performance.

Later, the local government secretary visited several bay points and reviewed the needs of the near future and important points regarding the establishment of water desalination plants and their potential utility.