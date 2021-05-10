Covid kills 16 more in Sindh as another 976 test positive

Sixteen more people have died due to Covid-19 and 976 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection reaching 4,742 in the province. The prevalence of the coronavirus has reached 14.4 per cent in Karachi.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Sunday that 14,486 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 976 people, or seven per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 3,767,062 tests, which have resulted in 292,643 positive cases, which means that eight per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at two per cent in Sindh. He said that 18,081 patients across the province are currently infected: 17,414 are in self-isolation at home and 667 at hospitals, while 629 patients are in critical condition, of whom 52 are on life support.

He added that 586 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 269,820, which shows the recovery rate to be 92.2 per cent.

The CM said that out of the 976 fresh cases of Sindh, 441 (or 45.2 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 256 of the cityâ€™s new patients are from District East, 87 from District South, 57 from District Central, 20 from District Malir, 15 from District West and six from District Korangi.

As for the other districts of the province, Hyderabad has reported 168 new cases, Sukkur 70, Ghotki 45, Larkana 35, Khairpur 30, Kambar 29, Badin 22, Matiari 20, Shikarpur 18, Mirpurkhas 17, Dadu 14, Jamshoro 12, Sujawal 11, Tando Muhammad Khan 10, Kashmore and Shaheed Benazirabad three each, Jacobabad two, and Sanghar and Umerkot one each, he added. The chief executive reiterated his appeal to the people of Sindh that they should comply with the standard operating procedures devised by his provincial government.