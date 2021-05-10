MoU inked to promote academia linkages

Islamabad : The Millennium Education (TME) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with National Highways and Motorway Police, says a press release.

The meeting was chaired by Inspector General NH&MP Dr. S Kaleem Imam, Deputy Inspector General Asghar Ali Yousafzai and Founder and CEO The Millennium Education Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq TI, Director TME Sabina Zakir and their team members.

The main objective of this MoU is to promote academia linkages, corporate collaborations, and professional development. Both organisations mutually agreed to enhance cooperation in many areas including offering privileged discounts, arranging internships, orientations on entrepreneurship, trainings and giving practical exposure of theoretical knowledge and arrange joint ventures where students from both the organizations can collaborate and work together.

The Millennium Education offered customized ‘privileged’ charges for the employees of NH&MP across the spectrum of institutions of Roots Millennium Schools, Millennium Colleges, Future World Schools, The Little Millennium and The Millennium Universal Colleges TMUC, Pakistan.