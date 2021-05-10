Precautionary measures

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The third wave of Covid-19 is getting out of control because many people are not following SOPs. A large number of people are still seen without a mask.
Mass awareness campaigns should be conducted to let people know that following SOPs is very important if we are serious about defeating the virus.
Alizaib Jatoi
Larkana