Bilawal appoints Pervaiz central Punjab chief organiser

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has appointed ex-prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf as Chief Organiser PPP Central Punjab after accepting the resignations of office bearers of PPP Central Punjab.

PPP Central Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira, Secretary General PPP Central Punjab Chaudhry Manzoor and Central Punjab Information Secretary Hasan Murtaza tendered their resignation to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during the meeting of the Central Punjab which was chaired by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari through video link and were accepted.

The top office bearers of PPP Central Punjab tendered their resignations from their posts to pave the way for electing new leadership in Central Punjab for the next three years. The Punjab provincial office bearers recommended reorganisation of the party in Punjab as their terms in office had been completed, they rendered their resignations from office. When contacted Raja Pervez Ashraf said that he will soon contact with the senior leadership of Punjab and workers of the party to bring the past glory of the party in Central Punjab.