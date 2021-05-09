UK imposes travel ban on Turkey, Nepal, Maldives

LONDON: The UK has imposed travel bans on three more countries. Turkey, Maldives, Nepal are on the red list of travel bans.

The UK has allowed citizens to travel to 12 countries since May 17. Countries that will be allowed to travel include Australia, New Zealand and Singapore.

Other countries on the green list include Portugal, Israel, Brunei, Iceland and Gibraltar, while those from the green list will not have to be quarantined.