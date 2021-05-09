Fake doctor arrested

LAHORE : Doctors of the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) caught a fake doctor and handed over him to the Kot Lakhpat police on Saturday. The man was identified as Atta Mustafa.

Dr Haseeb Rasool, Deputy Medical Superintendent, told the police that he was in emergency when staff informed him about the suspect that he was busy in looting money from public in surgical ward. Upon being informed, police reached the spot and arrested the impersonator.