Sun May 09, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 9, 2021

Fake doctor arrested

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 9, 2021

LAHORE : Doctors of the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) caught a fake doctor and handed over him to the Kot Lakhpat police on Saturday. The man was identified as Atta Mustafa.

Dr Haseeb Rasool, Deputy Medical Superintendent, told the police that he was in emergency when staff informed him about the suspect that he was busy in looting money from public in surgical ward. Upon being informed, police reached the spot and arrested the impersonator.

